The Pretty Things announce career-spanning 13 album vinyl box set

UK psych rockers The Pretty Things will have their career celebrated with the release of The Pretty Things - The Complete Studio Albums: 1965 - 2020, a thirteen-disc vinyl box set featuring every studio album the iconic band released over five decades.

The Pretty Things - The Complete Studio Albums: 1965 - 2020 will be released through Madfish Records, who have also released recent expansive box sets by Horslips, Al Stewart, Gentle Giant and more, on March 31. You can watch a video trailer for the new set below.

Limited to 1000 copies, the new set comes housed inside a deluxe, slipcase style box; every album has been remastered especially for vinyl release with the original artwork faithfully recreated throughout. Each album within the set comes with an individual, record specific four-page insert with rare photographs, original single sleeves and words from band members Dick Taylor, Mike Stax and manager Mark St. John, as well as an exclusive, high quality pull-out print of the band in their prime.

Featuring everything from the chaotic beginnings of the band’s self-titled debut in 1965 through the experimental, turbulent times of the rock opera masterpiece S.F. Sorrow to the band's more reflective, contemplative latter day output in Bare As Bone, Bright As Blood. You can view the full album list and artwork below.

Pre-order The Pretty Things - The Complete Studio Albums: 1965 - 2020.

(Image credit: Madfish Records)

The Pretty Things - The Complete Studio Albums: 1965 - 2020

1. The Pretty Things (1965)

2. Get The Picture? (1965)

3. Emotions (1967)

4. S. F. Sorrow (1968)

5. Parachute (1970)

6. Freeway Madness (1972)

7. Silk Torpedo (1974)

8. Savage Eye (1976)

9. Cross Talk (1980)

10. Rage Before Beauty… (1999)

11. Balboa Island (2007)

12. The Sweet Pretty Things (Are In Bed Now, Of Course…) (2015)

13. Bare As Bone, Bright As Blood (2020)