Massive 50-disc Al Stewart box set to be released

A career-encompassing 50-disc box set celebrating the career of Al Stewart is to be released through Madfish Records on June 3. You can watch a trailer video for the new set below.

The Admiralty Lights features every Al Stewart studio release, from 1967's Bedsitter Images through to 2008's Sparks Of Ancient Light, spread over 21 discs. As well as that there are a further 18 discs of live recordings featuring never-before-heard live concert recordings from 1970 to 2009, three discs of BBC Sessions from 1965 - 1972 and a further eight discs of demos, outtakes and rarities from 1964 - 2008.

The box set will also feature a 160 page hardback coffee table book featuring comprehensive liner notes from author and Al Stewart expert Neville Judd, and an in-depth Interview with Al Stewart, as well as rare photographs, memorabilia and other ephemera, an additional 24 page collectors’ book detailing all the rare recordings in the set, a Year Of The Cat print individually signed by album cover artist Colin Elgie, another Colin Elgie original art print, posters for 1998's Last Days Of The Century album and 1977's The Early Years.

The Admiralty Lights will be a one time pressing worldwide and is limited to 2,000 copies.

