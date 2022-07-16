Gentle Giant announce new ten-disc vinyl live box set

Prog legends Gentle Giant have announced that they will release a new vinyl box set, featuring on their live work between 1976-1980.

Front Row Center: US Dates 1976-1980 will be released through Madfish Records on September 23, the label responsible for the epic 2019 box set Buried Treasure 30-disc set. You can watch a video trailer for Front Row Centre below.

Front Row Center: US Dates 1976-1980 will be a 10-LP box set celebrating four classic years from 1976-1980, of touring throughout USA, none of which have appeared on vinyl before. The set features a 60 page book, unseen memorabilia and photographs.

The four shows featured are:

HEMPSTEAD, NY – CALDERONE CONCERT HALL – JULY 13, 1976 (3LP)

Originally broadcast live on New York City’s WLIR radio as part of the station’s Bicentennial celebration.

HEMPSTEAD, NEW YORK – CALDERONE CONCERT HALL – NOVEMBER 16, 1977 (3LP)

An outstanding previously unreleased performance sourced from guitarist Gary Green's personal collection.

CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA – WIDENER COLLEGE – NOVEMBER 18, 1977 (2LP)

Available for the first time on vinyl sourced from guitarist Gary Green's collection.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AGORA BALLROOM – MAY 29, 1980 (2LP)

A rare recording from the band's final tour prior to their split in the summer of 1980.

Pre-orders are currently for North America only, but the label have assured us it will be made available to the UK too.

You can view the new set's artwork and a pack shot below.

(Image credit: Madfish)