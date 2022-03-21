Horslips celebrate their 50th anniversary with 35-disc box set

Horslips are to release a 35-disc box set, More Than You Can Chew, via Madfish on July 29. And to coincide, they've realised a live single for Sure The Boy Was Green - watch the visualiser below. It was recorded during a three-night run at Belfast's Whitla Hall and mixed for possible inclusion on The Belfast Gigs, but was never released at the time.

The band, regarded as the founding fathers of celtic rock, released their debut single, Johnny’s Wedding, on St Patrick’s Day in 1972 but split in the autumn of 1980. Several reunions and a comeback album have followed from 2004 onwards. All all 12 original 1972–80 albums are included in the new set, along with two side-project releases from the band's interim period - the Host's Tryal and Barry Devlin's Breaking Star Codes, both from 1983.

In total the standard box set comprises 506 audio tracks spread across 33 CDs (252 of which are previously unreleased), two DVDs, two books (On The Record and Lyricography - both written by Mark Cunningham), five signed photos, a folder of fan club facsimiles from the 70s and a poster. The project has been curated by Bert Jansch/John McLaughlin biographer Colin Harper in close collaboration with the band themselves. The audio has been restored and remastered by engineer Cormac O’Kane.

Pre-orders are available now from https://Horslips.lnk.to/MoreThanYouCanChew

