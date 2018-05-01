The Plainviews announce new EP with the launch of animated Bladerunner video

A Million Different Ways of Saying Nothing At All - Tracklisting 1. Shirley Bassey

2. Bladerunner

3. Hips

4. Charlie Delta

5. James Brown

Bristol alt.rockers The Plainviews have announced the release of their debut EP, A Million Different Ways of Saying Nothing At All, with the launch of new single Bladerunner. The EP will be released on May 11 via DIY Bristol label Invisible Llama.

The band – who include IDLES bassist Adam 'Dev' Devonshire and drummer Jon Beavis, and The St Pierre Snake Invasion's Damien Sayell – unveiled the new single with the help of a mind-bending animated video.

On the video, the band said: "Here's the video for our first single, Bladerunner, all because we thought it would be funny to make an animated video for a song with one line."

Check out the video in full below. The EP is available for pre-order now.