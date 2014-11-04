The Pineapple Thief announce support acts

The Pineapple Thief have announced five support acts for their upcoming tour.

Osta Love, Alias Eye, Lesoir and A Liquid Landscape will join the band across mainland Europe, with London rockers Crystal Seagulls hooking up with group for the gigs in Islington, Bristol and Manchester. Support for their Edinburgh date has still to be confirmed.

The veteran prog outfit released their 10th studio album Magnolia in September and frontman Bruce Soord says while he was writing the record, his friend Steve Coe died suddenly – something that had a profound effect on his songwriting.

He tells Pop Matters: “A very good friend of mine, Steve Coe, passed away. I’d know him for about 10 years and he used to help me with production and songwriting. He was very excited about the progress The Pineapple Thief has made. He was coming to me with all of these ideas but then he died very suddenly.

“It was incredibly shocking but that’s an example of some of the things that have defined this album. I wrote From Me shortly after I returned from his funeral and Bond has the lyric, ‘All I have left is what you gave me.’

“I didn’t want the song to be horribly dark and nihilistic – I wanted it to be cathartic, with light and hope.”

Dec 03: London Islington Academy

Dec 04: Bristol The Fleece

Dec 05: Manchester Ruby Lounge

Dec 06: Edinburgh Liquid Rooms