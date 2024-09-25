The Pineapple Thief announce new leg of European dates for Spring 2025

The Pineapple Thief have announced details of a European tour for March and April next year. it's the second European leg of dates from the band in support of 2024’s acclaimed It Leads To This album.

The news comes days after the band announced the release of a new five-track EP, Last To Run, which the band will release through Kscope Records on November 8. The new EP features 20 minutes of music that was recorded during sessions for the band's last studio album.

"We had some difficult decisions to make when deciding on the final track listing for It Leads To This," explains mainman Bruce Soord. "The songs on this EP are based on songs and ideas from those sessions but they have since evolved way beyond what we would have imagined at the time. We are delighted with the result – it really seems capture a different mood and sound."

The Pineapple Thief will play their first ever show in Chile, where they will co-headline the CL-Rock festival in Santiago on November 10 before kicking off their highly anticipated North American tour on November 14.

Tickets for the band's new European dates go on sale this Friday, September 27 at 9am (UK time)/10am (CET). You can see a full list of dates below.

The Pineapple Thief European tour Spring 2025

Mar 16: GER Leipzig Täubchenthal

Mar 18: GER Stuttgart Im Wizemann

Mar 19: GER Frankfurt Batschkapp

Mar 20: LUX Esch Sur Alzette Rockhal

Mar 22: NED Utrecht Tivoli

Mar 23: GER Oberhausen Turbinenhalle

Mar 25: BEL Ghent Handelsbeurs

Mar 26: SWI Pratteln Z7

Mar 28: ITA Rome Auditorium Parco della Musica

Mar 29: ITA Padova Hall

Mar 30: AUT Vienna Szene

Apr 1: HUN Budapest Durer Kert

Apr 2: CZE Prague Palac Akropolis

Apr 4: GER Hamburg Docks

Apr 5: DEN Copenhagen Amager Bio

Apr 6: SWE Gothenburg Pustervik

Apr 8: NOR Oslo Rockefeller

Apr 9: SWE Stockholm Klubben

Apr 11: FIN Tampere Tavara-Asema

Apr 12: FIN Helsinki Vanha Ylioppilastalo

Get tickets.