The Pineapple Thief announce new EP Last To Run, featuring previously unreleased material

The Pineapple Thief have announced that they will release a surprise new EP, Last To Run, through Kscope Records on November 8.
The new release features 20-minutes of music that was recorded during sessions for the band's last album, 2024’s acclaimed It Leads To This.
"We had some difficult decisions to make when deciding on the final track listing for It Leads To This," explains mainman Bruce Soord. "The songs on this EP are based on songs and ideas from those sessions but they have since evolved way beyond what we would have imagined at the time. We are delighted with the result – it really seems capture a different mood and sound."
Last To Run will be available on green vinyl, as a CD and a digital album.
The Pineapple Thief will also tour the USA and Canada, with extra dates in Chile and Mexico through November and December. You can see all the dates and ticket details below. Support comes from Randy McStine, who also toured with the band on their recent European tour.
The Pineapple Thief North American tour 2024
Nov 11: CHL CL.ROCK, Estadio Santa Laura
Nov 14: USA GA Atlanta Terminal West
Nov 16: USA FL Clearwater Capitol Theatre
Nov 17: USA FL Orlando The Plaza Live
Nov 19: USA NC Charlotte The Underground
Nov 21: USA DC Washington Union Stage
Nov 22: USA PA Philadelphia World Cafe Live
Nov 23: USA NY New York City Gramercy Theatre
Nov 24: USA MA Boston Somerville Theater
Nov 26: CAN QC Quebec City Palais Montcalm
Nov 27: CAN QC Montreal Beanfield Theatre
Nov 29: CAN ON Toronto The Opera House
Nov 30: USA PA Pittsburgh Jergel's - NEW
Dec 1: USA IL Chicago House of Blues - Chicago
Dec 3: USA TX Dallas Granada Theater
Dec 5: MEX Mexico City Auditorio Blackberry
Dec 7: USA CA Los Angeles Teragram Ballroom
Dec 8: USA CA Santa Cruz The Catalyst
Dec 9: USA CA San Francisco The Independent
Dec 11: USA WA Seattle Neptune Theatre