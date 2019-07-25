The pieces are in place for a new Rush jigsaw collection

Hot on the heels of a series of jigsaws featuring Metallica album covers comes news that Rush are the next band to be put on a puzzle.

Zee Productions imprint Rock Saws will launch four 500-piece jigsaws in September featuring the covers of Fly By Night, A Farewell To Kings, Permanent Waves and Moving Pictures.

Each puzzle will be presented in a vinyl box set size, which the company say is “perfect to fit alongside your vinyl collection.”

Rock Saws have previously released jigsaws based around Iron Maiden, Motorhead, Judas Priest and Slayer.

All four sets are now available to pre-order.

Meanwhile, the Rush film Cinema Strangiato: An Annual Exercise In Fan Indulgence will be screened for one night only at theaters across the world on August 21.

The concert movie will take fans inside their 2015 R40 tour – a run of North American shows which turned out to be Rush’s last-ever road trip.

It'll feature previously unreleased backstage clips and soundcheck performance shots, along with new interviews with Tom Morello, Bill Corgan, Taylor Hawkins, producer Nick Raskulinecz, Losing It violinist Jonathan Dinklage and more.

The film will also include a section titled Falling Down The Rabbit Hole which takes a closer look at the making of Geddy Lee’s Big Beautiful Book of Bass.

For tickets and to find out where Cinema Strangiato will be screened, visit the film’s official website.