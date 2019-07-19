New Metallica jigsaws celebrate band’s iconic album covers

Metallica might be about to release a book about their history aimed specifically at younger fans, but a new range of jigsaws might be more your thing.

Zee Productions are about to release four separate 500-piece puzzles, each depicting the covers of the band’s first four albums: Kill ‘Em All, Ride The Lightning, Master Of Puppets and …And Justice For All.

Each is now available to pre-order, with the company previously releasing puzzles based around Iron Maiden, Motorhead, Judas Priest and Slayer.

Metallica are currently on the road on the latest European leg of their globe-spanning WorldWired tour. They’ll return to the US in September for two shows with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their landmark S&M live album.

Earlier this week, the band released a video showing Robert Trujillo and Kirk Hammett cover Rammstein’s Engel during their recent show in Berlin.