Trending

New Metallica jigsaws celebrate band’s iconic album covers

By () Metal Hammer  

New range of jigsaws will be released later this year featuring Kill ‘Em All, Ride The Lightning, Master Of Puppets and …And Justice For All

(Image credit: Zee productions)

Metallica might be about to release a book about their history aimed specifically at younger fans, but a new range of jigsaws might be more your thing.

Zee Productions are about to release four separate 500-piece puzzles, each depicting the covers of the band’s first four albums: Kill ‘Em All, Ride The Lightning, Master Of Puppets and …And Justice For All.

Each is now available to pre-order, with the company previously releasing puzzles based around Iron Maiden, Motorhead, Judas Priest and Slayer.

Metallica are currently on the road on the latest European leg of their globe-spanning WorldWired tour. They’ll return to the US in September for two shows with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their landmark S&M live album.

Earlier this week, the band released a video showing Robert Trujillo and Kirk Hammett cover Rammstein’s Engel during their recent show in Berlin.

Image 1 of 4

(Image credit: Zee productions)
Image 2 of 4

(Image credit: Zee Productions)
Image 3 of 4

(Image credit: Zee Productions)
Image 4 of 4

(Image credit: Zee Productions)
See more Metal Hammer news