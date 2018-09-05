The Parallax Method premiere video for You Gotta Be Squiddin' Me! with Prog

Pun-loving British prog rockers The Parallax Method have premiered their new promo video for You Gotta Be Squiddin' Me! with Prog magazine. You can watch the video below.

The track is taken from the band's 2017 EP The Squid, itself a follow-up to the band's 2015 concept EP The Owl.

"You Gotta Be Squiddin’ Me! is a high energy track featuring odd time signatures, polyrhythms and exotic melodies," guitarist Danny Beardsley told Prog. "In true Parallax fashion, you’ll glide through multiple soundscapes much like the video. With an unusual song structure and a plethora of complex melodies, prepare to travel through the vortex of creative musical fusion."

For more information check out the band's website.