The Parallax Method guitarist Danny Beardsley releases video for Pulling Me Under

The Parallax Method guitarist Danny Beardsley has released a brand new video for Pulling Me Under, which you can watch in full below.

It's taken from Beardsley's upcoming new solo album, his second, Closer To The Sun, which will be released on June 24.

"Creating this album has been a cathartic process for me, mentally and spiritually," says Beardsley. "I wanted to push myself as a songwriter and showcase more influences. I transposed guitar parts and experimented with arrangements until the songs spoke to me. As with my other albums, I recorded and produced it myself at my home studio."

Best known as a member of instrumental prog trio The Parallax Method, Beardsley released his debut solo album, Blood from A Stone, in 2019, when he was also named in a MusicRadar poll as one of the top 10 new guitarists in the world.

Danny Beardsley: Close To The Sun

1. The Chance To Live

2. Pulling Me Under

3. Empty Promises

4. No Regrets

5. Save Me From Myself

6. Lonely Mile

7. Reap What You Sow

8. Forever

9. Stranded Alone

10. Fade

11. Hurricane

12. Surround You.