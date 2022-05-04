The Parallax Method guitarist Danny Beardsley releases video for Pulling Me Under

By ( ) published

The Parallax Method guitarist Danny Beardsley will release second solo album Chase The Sun in June

Danny Beardsley
(Image credit: Press)

The Parallax Method guitarist Danny Beardsley has released a brand new video for Pulling Me Under, which you can watch in full below.

It's taken from Beardsley's upcoming new solo album, his second, Closer To The Sun, which will be released on June 24.

"Creating this album has been a cathartic process for me, mentally and spiritually," says Beardsley. "I wanted to push myself as a songwriter and showcase more influences. I transposed guitar parts and experimented with arrangements until the songs spoke to me. As with my other albums, I recorded and produced it myself at my home studio."

Best known as a member of instrumental prog trio The Parallax Method, Beardsley released his debut solo album, Blood from A Stone, in 2019, when he was also named in a MusicRadar poll as one of the top 10 new guitarists in the world.

Danny Beardsley

(Image credit: Press)

Danny Beardsley: Close To The Sun
1. The Chance To Live
2. Pulling Me Under
3. Empty Promises
4. No Regrets
5. Save Me From Myself
6. Lonely Mile
7. Reap What You Sow
8. Forever
9. Stranded Alone
10. Fade
11. Hurricane
12. Surround You.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.