The Omnific celebrate release of new album The Law Of Augmenting Returns with new video of title track

By
( )
published

Basstastic Australian prog trio The Omnific will tour Europe and the UK this summer

The Omnific
(Image credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva)

Basstastic Australian prog rock trio The Omnific release their second full-length The Law Of Augmenting Returns today, through Wild Thing Records, and to celebrate the band have shared a video of them performing the album's title track, which you can watch below.

Aside from the band's bass players, Matt Fack and Toby Peterson-Stewart and drummer Jermoe Lematua, the video also features rising bass stars, British YouTube sensation Charles Berthoud, and Australian newcomer Kai den Hertog. 

“Charles Berthoud’s involvement on the track showcases the highest of ability bass can be played, to Kai den Hertog’s orchestration of a bass solo that is as complex as it is energetic," explains Fack.

The video not only highlights the band's musical dexterity, but also shows quite how prog a band with two bassists can sound. The Law Of Augmenting Returns album also features guest vocalists Tim Waurick, and excerpts from Luke Taylor of Australian alt-metalcore upstarts Heartline as well as keyboards from Rohan Sharma (I Built The Sky).

"The Law Of Augmenting Returns is the culmination of the experience and knowledge learned and embodied in the eight years of our existence as a band," Fack adds. "With our creative mindset to incorporate new ideas adhered to the core principle of bass, this album paints the story of the band’s past, present, and beyond."

The trio, who played live in Europe last year, return for more live dates this summer with a string of their own headline shows and festival appearances including the UK's Radar and ArcTanGent festivals.

Get The Law Of Augmenting Returns.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.