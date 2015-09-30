Mono & The Ocean preview split EP Transcendental

Mono and The Ocean have released a teaser for their upcoming split EP Transcendental.

It contains one track from each band, and arrives on October 26 in the UK, and the rest of the world on October 23, via Pelagic Records. It’s being issued to mark their joint European tour, also featuring Solstafir.

Mono’s contribution is titled Death In Reverse – it serves as a preview of their next full-length album, expected in early 2016. The Ocean’s 13-minute contribution is called The Quiet Observer.

Transcendental is available to pre-order on CD, vinyl and via iTunes.

The tour starts in Aarhus, Denmark on October 10 and wraps up at the Damnation festival in the UK on November 7.