The new Metal Hammer is a deluxe xmas bundle and you need it in your life

The big end of year issue is here, resplendent in album of the year round-ups, recaps and interviews with 2021's hottest acts

Metal Hammer End Of Year Cover 2021
HAIL SANTA! The new issue of Metal Hammer magazine is a festive bonanza, packing a Best Of 2021 CD, a 2022 calendar, Christmas wrapping paper and our ultimate review of 2021! Oh, and it also features the 50 best albums of the year, as voted for by our writers. What's not to love?

Featuring an extensive look back through the wild last 12 months of metal, we commemorate everything from the majestic return of Iron Maiden, to Corey Taylor's bizarre feud with Machine Gun Kelly, to the unlikely resurrection of nu metal, and the beloved metal figureheads we sadly lost this year. We also count down the 50 albums that defined 2021 as picked by Team Hammer's esteemed pool of contributors. Gojira may have grabbed the top spot, but what rounded out the rest? 

All that and so much more is only in the new issue of Metal Hammer - out right now. Order your copy from bit.ly/buyhammer 

Metal Hammer 356 Cover

Metal Hammer 356 Albums Of The Year Feature

Metal Hammer 356 Bill Ward feature

(Image credit: Future)

Metal Hammer 356 Drowning Pool feature

Rich Hobson
Writer for Metal Hammer, Classic Rock and Louder, Rich has never met a feature he didn't fancy, which is just as well when it comes to covering everything rock, punk and metal for both print and online. Passionate about seeing the spread of metal on a global scale, Rich has spent the last decade seeking out emerging acts from around the world, covering everyone from Alien Weaponry and The Hu to Kaoteon, Nine Treasures and Jinjer, whilst also re-examining rock and metal history with bands like Faith No More, Sepultura and Ozzy Osbourne, alongside legendary events like Rock in Rio and the 1991 Clash Of The Titans tour. 