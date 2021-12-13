The new Metal Hammer is a deluxe xmas bundle and you need it in your life

HAIL SANTA! The new issue of Metal Hammer magazine is a festive bonanza, packing a Best Of 2021 CD, a 2022 calendar, Christmas wrapping paper and our ultimate review of 2021! Oh, and it also features the 50 best albums of the year, as voted for by our writers. What's not to love?

Featuring an extensive look back through the wild last 12 months of metal, we commemorate everything from the majestic return of Iron Maiden, to Corey Taylor's bizarre feud with Machine Gun Kelly, to the unlikely resurrection of nu metal, and the beloved metal figureheads we sadly lost this year. We also count down the 50 albums that defined 2021 as picked by Team Hammer's esteemed pool of contributors. Gojira may have grabbed the top spot, but what rounded out the rest?

All that and so much more is only in the new issue of Metal Hammer - out right now.

