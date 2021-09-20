Machine Gun Kelly mocks Slipknot as ‘50 year olds wearing weird f**king masks’

Back in February, metal’s favourite motormouth Corey Taylor decided to share his opinion that most modern rock is a bit shit, frankly.

“I hate everything,” Slipknot’s frontman told the Cutter’s Rockcast. “I hate all new rock for the most part. I [hate] the artists who failed in one genre and decided to go rock – and I think he knows who he is.”

It didn’t take a genius to figure out who Taylor was referring to: indeed, when we reported this story in February, we noted, ‘Representatives for Machine Gun Kelly have yet to comment.’



It now appears though that the 31-year-old Houston rapper-turned pop-punk was just keeping his powder dry.

On Sunday, September 19, Slipknot and MGK had top billing at the closing day of the RiotFest in Chicago, which gave the Texan an opportunity to take a metaphorical swing at, not just Taylor, but Slipknot as a whole.



Introducing Tickets to My Downfall track Jawbreaker, MGK told the RiotFeat audience, “Hey, you wanna know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old wearing a fucking weird mask on a fucking stage. Fucking shit.”

The ’Knot have yet to comment upon MGK’s smackdown. But we’re prepared to bet that Corey Taylor will NOT be letting this lie.

Grab the popcorn, this could be fun…



