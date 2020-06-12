The new issue of Prog is on sale now. Here's how to get it.

The new issue of Prog is now on sale. It's got Rick Wakeman on the cover, and includes great features with Haken, Robert Fripp, Caligula's Horse, Fairport Convention, Caravan, Glass Hammer, Kansas and loads more...

Lockdown is still underway in many parts of the world, although like here in the UK we're seeing the lifting of some restrictions. So we've come up with this guide to help point you in the right direction so you don't miss out on your copy of Prog while Covid-19 restrictions remain in place.

* Prog is on sale in the UK in shops that remain open such as supermarkets and newsagents. As of Monday June 15 most shops will be open in the UK (with social distancing), so you should have far more options on the high street.

* The easiest option for everyone would be to go digital. You can subscribe digitally from just £1.78 an issue. And also from the Apple Store, from Zinio and all manner of digital magazine retailers.

* Single print issues of Prog can be purchased online from MyFavouriteMagazines and also Burning Shed. MFM will be holding more stock than usual during lockdown.

* Subscriptions. Please note that we are not accepting new orders on print and bundle subscriptions outside of the UK due to Covid-19 logistical issues. We hope to be able to offer this again soon. Please check for details. Single issue magazine orders are not affected by this. UK subscriptions available here.

The postal services in the UK is working, although affected by some inevitable delays.

IMPORTANT MESSAGE FOR SUBSCRIBERS

We are experiencing large volumes of queries and we want to make sure that they are all answered.

If you have a query about your subscription the best way to contact us is through this form so we can help as quickly as possible: