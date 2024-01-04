The new issue of Metal Hammer stars four brand new cover stars: Bad Omens, Hanabie, Lorna Shore and Scene Queen!

What better way to celebrate the new year than with four brand new cover stars? In the new issue of Metal Hammer, we get hyped for Bad Omens, Hanabie, Lorna Shore and Scene Queen – all of whom you’ll be hearing a lot more from in the next 12 months and beyond.

The magazine also comes with four free Iron Maiden postcards! Plus, we go inside the band’s Piece Of Mind graphic novel.

Bad Omens are a metalcore phenomenon, hitting millions of streams over the last two years – we find out how frontman Noah Sebastian is dealing with his newfound fame. Meanwhile, Hanabie are the neon-tinged future of Japanese metal, coming to a festival near you this summer.

Since releasing To The Hellfire, New Jersey deathcore innovators Lorna Shore have been unstoppable – could they be on course to headline arenas? And finally, Scene Queen fuses Y2K culture with metalcore, messages of empowerment and a whole lot of pink, under the banner of ‘Bimbocore’.

A special bundle with each cover artist, featuring an exclusive variant cover and a gift, will go on sale next week

Elsewhere in this issue, we present The 50 Albums You Need To Hear In 2024, featuring chats with Bruce Dickinson, Kerry King, Mike Shinoda, Kittie, Heriot vended and more. We also give Ville Valo the big Metal Hammer Interview treatment, and remember fellow Finns Children Of Bodom and their late, great frontman Alexi Laiho.

All that, plus: Napalm Death, Tesseract, Blind Channel, David Ellefson, Sevendust, South Of Salem, Lord Of The Lost, Babymetal, Dying Fetus and much, much more.

