The Menzingers announce tour

The Menzingers have announced four UK shows in October.

The Philadelphia punk outfit will tour North America with Bayside in August, and will also hit Europe with The Bouncing Souls in September before their UK run with solo artist Roger Harvey the following month.

They recently finished recording their fifth album After The Party – the follow-up to 2014’s Rented World. It’s due for release later this year.

The Menzingers said: “We finished tracking After the Party, our fifth album with Will Yip, at Studio 4. We’ve never been more proud of anything in our lives and can’t thank Will enough for totally crushing this record. Can’t wait to share this shit with y’all.”

Album release details will be available in due course.

The Menzingers tour 2016

Jun 18: Scranton Vault Tap, PA

Aug 11: Fort Lauderdale Revolution, FL

Aug 12: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Aug 14: Charlotte Amos Southend, NC

Aug 16: Norfolk NorVa, VA

Aug 17: Baltimore Rams Head Live, MD

Aug 18: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Aug 19: New York Playstation Theater, NY

Aug 20: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Aug 21: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Aug 23: Pittsburgh Altar Bar, PA

Aug 24: Cleveland Agora Theater, OH

Aug 25: Toronto Opera House, Canada

Aug 26: Detroit Majestic Theatre, MI

Aug 27: Tinley Park Convention Center, IL

Aug 28: Minneapolis Mill City Nights, MN

Aug 30: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

Sep 02: Seattle Showbox, WA

Sep 04: San Francisco Regency, CA

Sep 06: Santa Ana Observatory, CA

Sep 07: Los Angeles Regent Theater, CA

Sep 08: San Diego Observatory North Park, CA

Sep 09: Las Vegas Brookyln Bowl, NV

Sep 10: Phoenix Pressroom, AZ

Sep 11: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM

Sep 13: San Antonio Aztec Theatre, TX

Sep 14: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Sep 15: Dallas Gas Monkey Bar N Grill, TX

Sep 16: Lawrence Granada, KS

Sep 17: St Louis Ready Room, MO

Sep 28: Hamburg Marthalle, Germany

Sep 30: Hanover Faust, Germany

Oct 01: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Oct 02: Antwerpen Zappa, Belgium

Oct 04: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Oct 05: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

Oct 06: Lindau Club Vaudeville, Germany

Oct 07: Schweinfurt Alter Stattbahnof, Germany

Oct 08: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Oct 09: Vienna Arena, Austria

Oct 12: London Scala, UK

Oct 13: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Oct 14: Edinburgh Teviot Underground, UK

Oct 15: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Oct 28: Gainesville Fest, FL