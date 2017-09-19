Trending

The Jam 1977 box set detailed

By Louder  

The Jam 1977 box set featuring In The City and This Is The Modern World plus unreleased and live tracks to launch in October to mark 40th anniversary

The Jam: Bruce Foxton, Rick Buckler and Paul Weller
The Jam: Bruce Foxton, Rick Buckler and Paul Weller
(Image: © Getty)

A box set celebrating The Jam’s 40th anniversary is to be released later this year.

Titled The Jam 1977, the 5-disc collection will arrive on October 20 via USM/Polydor and include remasters of both of their albums from that year: In The City and This Is The Modern World.

In addition, there will be a disc containing 11 demos made for their debut album – six of which are previously unreleased. The package will also contain a collection of live material featuring a previously unreleased concert recorded in 1977 and two John Peel sessions from the same year.

The final disc is a DVD containing the band’s promo videos and TV appearances from various programmes, including Top Of The Pops. A 144-page book with also be bundled with the box set, featuring new liner notes, photographs, reviews and memorabilia along with five postcards.

The Jam 1977 is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and contents below.

The Jam 1977 contents

Disc 1 - In The City

  1. Art School
  2. I’ve Changed My Address
  3. Slow Down
  4. I Got By In Time
  5. Away From The Numbers
  6. Batman Theme
  7. In The City
  8. Sounds From The Street
  9. Non-Stop Dancing
  10. Time For Truth
  11. Takin’ My Love
  12. Bricks & Mortar
  13. All Around The World
  14. Carnaby Street

Disc 2 - The Polydor Demos: February 1977

  1. Art School (previously unreleased)
  2. In The City
  3. I Got By In Time (previously unreleased)
  4. I’ve Changed My Address (previously unreleased)
  5. Time For Truth
  6. Sounds From The Street
  7. Non Stop Dancing (previously unreleased)
  8. Bricks And Mortar (previously unreleased)
  9. Takin’ My Love
  10. So Sad About Us
  11. Slowdown (previously unreleased)

Disc 3 - This Is The Modern World

  1. The Modern World
  2. London Traffic
  3. Standards
  4. Life From A Window
  5. The Combine
  6. Don’t Tell Them You’re Sane
  7. In The Street Today
  8. London Girl
  9. I Need You (For Someone)
  10. Here Comes The Weekend
  11. Tonight At Noon
  12. In The Midnight Hour

Disc 4 - Live 1977

John Peel sessions

  1. In The City
  2. Art School
  3. I’ve Changed My Address
  4. The Modern World
  5. All Around The World
  6. London Girl
  7. Bricks & Mortar
  8. Carnaby Street

Live at the Nashville – September 10th 1977

  1. Carnaby Street
  2. The Modern World
  3. Time For Truth
  4. So Sad About Us
  5. London Girl
  6. In the Street Today
  7. All Around The World
  8. London Traffic
  9. Sweet Soul Music
  10. Bricks & Mortar
  11. In The City
  12. Art School
  13. In The Midnight Hour
  14. Sounds From The Street
  15. Slowdown

Disc 5 - DVD

  1. In The City (Polydor promo - May 1977)
  2. Art School (Polydor promo - May 1977)
  3. In The City (Top Of The Pops)
  4. All Around The World (Top Of The Pops)
  5. All Around The World (Marc - Granada TV)
  6. The Modern World (Top Of The Pops)
  7. Bricks and Mortar (So It Goes - Granada TV)
  8. Carnaby Street (So It Goes - Granada TV)
  9. In The City (So It Goes - Granada TV)
  10. Slowdown (So It Goes - Granada TV)
  11. All Around The World (So It Goes - Granada TV)

The Jam: About The Young Idea

See more Louder news