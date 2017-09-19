The Jam 1977 box set detailed

A box set celebrating The Jam’s 40th anniversary is to be released later this year.

Titled The Jam 1977, the 5-disc collection will arrive on October 20 via USM/Polydor and include remasters of both of their albums from that year: In The City and This Is The Modern World.

In addition, there will be a disc containing 11 demos made for their debut album – six of which are previously unreleased. The package will also contain a collection of live material featuring a previously unreleased concert recorded in 1977 and two John Peel sessions from the same year.

The final disc is a DVD containing the band’s promo videos and TV appearances from various programmes, including Top Of The Pops. A 144-page book with also be bundled with the box set, featuring new liner notes, photographs, reviews and memorabilia along with five postcards.

The Jam 1977 is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and contents below.

The Jam 1977 contents

Disc 1 - In The City

Art School I’ve Changed My Address Slow Down I Got By In Time Away From The Numbers Batman Theme In The City Sounds From The Street Non-Stop Dancing Time For Truth Takin’ My Love Bricks & Mortar All Around The World Carnaby Street

Disc 2 - The Polydor Demos: February 1977

Art School (previously unreleased) In The City I Got By In Time (previously unreleased) I’ve Changed My Address (previously unreleased) Time For Truth Sounds From The Street Non Stop Dancing (previously unreleased) Bricks And Mortar (previously unreleased) Takin’ My Love So Sad About Us Slowdown (previously unreleased)

Disc 3 - This Is The Modern World

The Modern World London Traffic Standards Life From A Window The Combine Don’t Tell Them You’re Sane In The Street Today London Girl I Need You (For Someone) Here Comes The Weekend Tonight At Noon In The Midnight Hour

Disc 4 - Live 1977

John Peel sessions

In The City Art School I’ve Changed My Address The Modern World All Around The World London Girl Bricks & Mortar Carnaby Street

Live at the Nashville – September 10th 1977

Carnaby Street The Modern World Time For Truth So Sad About Us London Girl In the Street Today All Around The World London Traffic Sweet Soul Music Bricks & Mortar In The City Art School In The Midnight Hour Sounds From The Street Slowdown

Disc 5 - DVD

In The City (Polydor promo - May 1977) Art School (Polydor promo - May 1977) In The City (Top Of The Pops) All Around The World (Top Of The Pops) All Around The World (Marc - Granada TV) The Modern World (Top Of The Pops) Bricks and Mortar (So It Goes - Granada TV) Carnaby Street (So It Goes - Granada TV) In The City (So It Goes - Granada TV) Slowdown (So It Goes - Granada TV) All Around The World (So It Goes - Granada TV)

