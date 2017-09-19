The Jam 1977 box set detailed

A box set celebrating The Jam’s 40th anniversary is to be released later this year.
Titled The Jam 1977, the 5-disc collection will arrive on October 20 via USM/Polydor and include remasters of both of their albums from that year: In The City and This Is The Modern World.
In addition, there will be a disc containing 11 demos made for their debut album – six of which are previously unreleased. The package will also contain a collection of live material featuring a previously unreleased concert recorded in 1977 and two John Peel sessions from the same year.
The final disc is a DVD containing the band’s promo videos and TV appearances from various programmes, including Top Of The Pops. A 144-page book with also be bundled with the box set, featuring new liner notes, photographs, reviews and memorabilia along with five postcards.
The Jam 1977 is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and contents below.
The Jam 1977 contents
Disc 1 - In The City
- Art School
- I’ve Changed My Address
- Slow Down
- I Got By In Time
- Away From The Numbers
- Batman Theme
- In The City
- Sounds From The Street
- Non-Stop Dancing
- Time For Truth
- Takin’ My Love
- Bricks & Mortar
- All Around The World
- Carnaby Street
Disc 2 - The Polydor Demos: February 1977
- Art School (previously unreleased)
- In The City
- I Got By In Time (previously unreleased)
- I’ve Changed My Address (previously unreleased)
- Time For Truth
- Sounds From The Street
- Non Stop Dancing (previously unreleased)
- Bricks And Mortar (previously unreleased)
- Takin’ My Love
- So Sad About Us
- Slowdown (previously unreleased)
Disc 3 - This Is The Modern World
- The Modern World
- London Traffic
- Standards
- Life From A Window
- The Combine
- Don’t Tell Them You’re Sane
- In The Street Today
- London Girl
- I Need You (For Someone)
- Here Comes The Weekend
- Tonight At Noon
- In The Midnight Hour
Disc 4 - Live 1977
John Peel sessions
- In The City
- Art School
- I’ve Changed My Address
- The Modern World
- All Around The World
- London Girl
- Bricks & Mortar
- Carnaby Street
Live at the Nashville – September 10th 1977
- Carnaby Street
- The Modern World
- Time For Truth
- So Sad About Us
- London Girl
- In the Street Today
- All Around The World
- London Traffic
- Sweet Soul Music
- Bricks & Mortar
- In The City
- Art School
- In The Midnight Hour
- Sounds From The Street
- Slowdown
Disc 5 - DVD
- In The City (Polydor promo - May 1977)
- Art School (Polydor promo - May 1977)
- In The City (Top Of The Pops)
- All Around The World (Top Of The Pops)
- All Around The World (Marc - Granada TV)
- The Modern World (Top Of The Pops)
- Bricks and Mortar (So It Goes - Granada TV)
- Carnaby Street (So It Goes - Granada TV)
- In The City (So It Goes - Granada TV)
- Slowdown (So It Goes - Granada TV)
- All Around The World (So It Goes - Granada TV)