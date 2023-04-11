Jack Black has released a frankly deranged music video for his new Super Mario Bros. Movie single Peaches

Last week, Jack Black made headlines for his surprise role in Disney's hit Star Wars series The Mandalorian. His character, Captain Bombadier, a royal head of the planet Plazir-15, appeared alongside his on-screen partner The Duchess, who, in another inspired and unexpected casting, is played by pop star Lizzo.

Now the Tenacious D mastermind has once again become the subject of online discourse following the release of his unhinged official music video for his new single Peaches, a ballad he wrote for the new Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Black performs the song in the film as his character, Bowser, the franchise's main antagonist, who is hopelessly obsessed with Princess Peach aka Peaches. In fact, he often spends his time kidnapping her to the frustration to Mario, who has to repeatedly rescue her from his clutches.

In the video, the actor/musician performs the ballad while sporting a sparkly green matching suit and a red-feathered helmet (as nods to his animated character), from within a surreal pink room.

'Mario, Luigi, and a Donkey Kong too / A thousand troops of Koopas couldn't keep me from you' Black sings, before dramatically repeating Peaches' name, emotionally howling and leaping across the room like a particularly vivacious ballerina.

It's all seriously camp, and The Internet can't seem to get enough. Over on TikTok for example, the platform is flooded with comments celebrating how "nobody would be able to pull this off except Jack Black" and how the track is a "masterpiece". We are in full agreement. Watch a master at work below.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in cinemas now.