Watch Evanescence's Amy Lee perform a hilariously fun duet with Tenacious D at Louder Than Life

Last week, Amy Lee appeared alongside Tenacious D at Louder Than Life festival for an impromptu duet.

The Evanescence frontwoman, also a longtime Tenacious D fan, performed the rock comedy duo’s track Kyle Quit The Band on September 22 at the Kentucky festival. Lee first covered the tune in 2021 at home on her couch in a viral video.

Amy also joined Tenacious D for a cover of their song Lee, which of course, doubles as the title of her last name. During the performance, the goth rock legend animatedly danced around with Jack Black, who, while frequently pointing in her direction, sang “I’ve got a friend named Lee!” and “It’s Amy-fuckin-Lee!”

Taking to Instagram to express her excitement over the collaboration and her time at the festival, Amy wrote: “Bucket list CHECK ✅ What an epic night at @louderthanlifefest ! Rocked our set, crammed into a van and zoomed over to jump up onstage with the one and only @tenaciousd 😱 then all the bands gathered at FOH to watch @nineinchnails together. I mean, literally. Best night ever! Wow!”

Watch fan filmed footage from the night below:

Back in August, Lee collaborated live on stage with Korn, during the first night of the two band’s co-headline tour across the US. For the performance, which took place at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, Amy partnered with the nu metal legends for a exuberant collab version of Freak On A Leash.

The Evanescence frontwoman first sang alongside Korn on the track back in 2006 when she joined them for an MTV Unplugged session, where they together performed a dialled-back version of the hallmark anthem.