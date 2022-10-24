Watch Jack Black give a rousing preview of his take on Bowser in the new Super Mario Bros. movie at New York Comic Con 2022

The trailer for much-anticipated video game adaptation The Super Mario Bros. Movie landed to a hell of a lot of fanfare last month, with fans of the Mario games excited to get a first glimpse at what looks to be a definitive take on the biggest gaming franchise of all time.

A stacked cast will feature in the animated movie, including Chris Pratt as Mario, Jack Black as Bowser, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Seth Green as Donkey Kong, Michael Key as Toad, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek.

While Chris Pratt's take on Mario has already drawn some heat on social media (if you've missed the memo, people are pissed that Chris Pratt sounds...well...just like Chris Pratt), Jack Black's casting as Bowser seems to be absolutely spot on - made even clearer by a recent preview given by Black of what we can expect on his interpretation of the iconic, turtly-dragon villain.

Appearing at New York Comic Con earlier this month, Black was asked by the show's host to give us a little Bowser taster, and he was happy to oblige.

Watch the video below to see Black discuss his love of the Mario franchise (including revealing his very first encounter with the Mario character when he was actually a Donkey Kong villain in the 80s), or skip to 22:22 if you just want to see Black let rip as Bowser himself.

The Super Mario Movie arrives on April 7, 2023.