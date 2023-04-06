Jack Black's Mandalorian debut with Lizzo has the internet losing its mind

Unless you own a black belt in dodging spoilers, you've probably seen that the Internet is absolutely losing its collective mind today over two unlikely cameos popping up in the latest episode of Disney's smash hit Star Wars series, The Mandalorian.

In the newest episode of the show's third season, titled Chapter 22: Guns For Hire, none other than Hollywood heavyweight and Tenacious D frontman/co-founder Jack Black turns up as the newly introduced character of Captain Bombadier (yes, really), a royal head of the planet Plazir-15 that Mando, Grogu (that's Baby Yoda to you and us) and Bo-Katan are visiting. His partner? The Duchess, played by Rammstein-loving pop megastar Lizzo. We promise we're not experiencing a fever dream right now.

Watch a brief snippet of their appearance below.

"So fun working with Lizzo on The Mandalorian as the king and queen of Plazir-15!" Black has since posted on Instagram.

And if that wasn't wild enough, Back To The Future legend Christopher Lloyd also makes an appearance in the episode - and it seems it's all too much for the internet to take.

"The craziest TV episode ever made," claims Twitter user The Atomic Review. "LIZZO?! JACK BLACK?! CHRISTOPHER LLYOD?! IN MY STAR WARS?!" squeals @FracturedFern32. "Oh my fuckin god they put lizzo and jack black in the mandalorian," exclaims @amerpipedream.

"Never thought I’d see Lizzo and Jack Black in Star Wars," admits fellow Twitterer Matt Minear. "SEEING JACK BLACK AND LIZZO IN THE LATEST EPISODE OF #themandalorian WAS NOT IN MY 2023 BINGO CARD," agrees @krazinskihaze excitedly.

Some Twitter users were not impressed at the less-than subtle cameos from the Tenacious D man and Rammstein-loving pop superstar.

"Why is Lizzo married to Jack Black in the Star Wars tv show?" moans Dan. "Who is this for? Who is enjoying this?"

Others were quick to defend the surprise casting. Linds screams: "OHHH NO NO NO NO LIZZO AND JACK BLACK SLANDER IN THIS STAR WARS HOUSEHOLD. They are Mother and Father of goddamned everything I worship, I stan, I goddamned ship it."

Needless to say: it's all caused one hell of a reaction. Have a look below to see home of our favourite responses to Jack Black and Lizzo officially being part of the Star Wars universe. It's certainly a big month for Jack Black for big franchise appearances - you can also now see him playing it up in style as Bowser in the new Super Marios Bros. movie.

