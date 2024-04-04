The Holy Family announce release of 2022's acclaimed Roadburn set

UK art rockers The Holy Family, who feature former Guapo members Kavus Torabi (The Utopia Strong, Gong, Knifeworld ), Emmet Elvin (Knifeworld, Chrome Hoof), David Jason Smith and Sam Waker, have announced that they will release their 2022 Roadburn Festival set as a new live album.

Live Burning, Burning Live will be released through Rocket Recordings on April 5. All eight tracks were recorded at the band's acclaimed 2022 Roadburn live set, which saw North Sea Radio Orchestra's Craig Forntam fill in for Emmet Elvin while the band performed in front of specially commissioned live visuals courtesy of Teeth Of The Sea's Mike Bourne as the band re-arranged and expanded on the studio recordings from their 2021 self-titled debut album.

"We were over the moon to be performing at Roadburn in 2022 and couldn’t wait to bring The Holy Family’s psych dream logic to Tilburg," says vocalist and percussionist Smith. "We have so much respect for this wondrous, creative, tour de force of a festival."

You can view the new album and tracklisting for Live Burning, Burning Live below.

You will be able to order Live Burning, Burning Live from 8am tomorrow morning here.

(Image credit: Rocket Recordings)

The Holy Family: Live Burning, Burning Live

1. Inward Turning Suns

2. Stones To Water

3. Wrapped In Dust

4. World You Are Coming To

5. Inner Edge Of Outer Mind

6. A New Euphoria

7. St. Anthony's Fire

8. Chasm Second Part