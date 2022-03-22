The Hirsch Effekt to release socially distanced concept EP Solitaer this summer

German progressive metal trio The Hirsch Effekt are to release their socially distanced concept EP, Solitaer, on August 26 via Long Branch Records

The four-track, which includes their math metal single Nares, takes the idea of social distancing during the pandemic and turns it into an art form. Each band member has written one track completely on their own and there's also a full band version of Gregaer, originally released on last year's orchestral EP of the same name, to wrap things up.

The EP will be released as a limited edition, numbered black vinyl as well as coloured vinyl, CD and digital download. All formats are available to pre-order.

The Hirsch Effekt will be showcasing the new material on the UK festival circuit this summer. They'll be playing at UK Tech-Fest in Newark-on-Trent (June 30-July 04) and Bristol's ArcTanGent on August 20.

Check out the video for Nares below.