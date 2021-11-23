ArcTanGent adds Emma Ruth Rundle, MØL and an extra day to 2022 event

The 2022 staging of the ArcTanGent festival will feature an extra day of music, and organiser James Scarlett has revealed that Emma Ruth Rundle, MØL and Slow Crush are among the latest additions to the bill.



“2022 is undoubtedly going to be the biggest ATG yet!”Scarlett promises.

“We are opening our doors from the Wednesday (August 17) and have a host of amazing bands and DJs. It will mean fans can grab the bet camping spots and also be ready for the bands that run from 11am on the Thursday. It’s been two years without ATG so we are excited to get started!”



The festival’s new opening day will feature The St. Pierre Snake Invasion, Sugar Horse, Memory Of Elephants, Mother Vulture, Luo, Modern Rituals, Mutant-Thoughts, Olanza, The Road, My Octopus Mind and Lightning Sharks.

Further additions include: Axiom, Bear, Beige Palace, Bicurious, Bolt Ruin, Bonnacons Of Doom, Car Bomb, Clever Girl, Fall Of Messiah, FES, Garganjua, Kokomo, Last Hyena, Pollyanna Holland-Wing, qariaq, Skemer, STANLÆY, Stoßzahn, Thumpermonkey, Traps, Vogons and Wavey.

“Having played ArcTanGent two times before we can safely say that it’s one of our favourite festivals and we’re really looking forward to return for round three,” say MØL. “The music, the crowd, the atmosphere and the food, ArcTanGent just has it all.”

Check out the updated line-up on the newly-amended event poster below: