You Me At Six in The Ghost Inside benefit show

You Me At Six have announced a benefit show to raise funds for The Ghost Inside.

The US outfit were involved in a tour bus crash last month in El Paso, Texas, which left their driver Greg Hoke dead, and guitarist Zach Johnson, drummer Andrew Tkaczykt and frontman Jonathan Vigil in a serious condition in hospital. The driver of the other vehicle, Steven Cunningham, was also killed in the accident.

You Me At Six will be joined at the gig at London’s Underworld on December 11 by Deaf Havana and Your Demise, who have reformed for the show after splitting in 2014.

You Me At Six say in a statement: “After hearing our friends in The Ghost Inside had been involved in an awful bus crash, we knew we had to do something to help.

“We’d been speaking to Stu from Your Demise and we both felt if we played a show we could raise not only money, but awareness to the situation and ultimately give our friends as much help as we could.

“We want to encourage our fans to support the The Ghost Inside, and this felt like a positive way to do so.”

All proceeds from the show will go towards The Ghost Inside, and tickets are now on sale.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Hoke’s family. A separate GoFundMe set up to benefit all of the victims of the crash has so far raised $146,000.