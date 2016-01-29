Ghost Inside's Vigil back on his feet after bus crash

The Ghost Inside frontman Jonathan Vigil has given an update on his condition after the El Paso bus crash in November.

The 32-year-old vocalist posted a photo on Twitter with a caption saying: “Standing on my ok foot for the first time in two and a half months. Hopefully I can walk on it in another month.”

The LA metalcore band were involved in an accident in El Paso, Texas, on November 19 last year. Their driver Greg Hoke died, along with the driver of the other vehicle involved, Steven Cunningham. Vigil and two other members of the band were airlifted to the University Medical Center.

The frontman detailed his injuries and treatments on Instagram earlier this month – which include a fractured back and neck, two broken ankles, ligament damage to his knee, a broken tooth and a wound on his back. He also had to have a skin graft on his right elbow.

Drummer Andrew Tkaczyk confirmed earlier this month that he had lost his leg in the bus crash. He also suffered several rib, hip and spine fractures. Guitarist Zach Johnson announced in December that he had endured more than 26 hours of surgery to his feet, legs and hips.

The rock community rallied in support of The Ghost Inside in the wake of the accident, with You Me At Six frontman Josh Franceschi organising a benefit show in London Underworld last month with Your Demise and Deaf Havana.

The band’s label Epitaph Records also announced they’d donate all proceeds from The Ghost Inside record sales directly to the band.

GoFundMe campaigns were set up on November 19 to help pay for Hoke’s funeral and the band’s medical expenses. The Ghost Inside fund has so far raised more than $150,000.