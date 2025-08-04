Junkyard singer David Roach dead at 59

David Roach, the singer with LA hard rockers Junkyard, has died at the age of 59,. less than six months after it was announced that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

His death was announced by the band in a statement: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of David Roach.

“After a courageous battle with cancer, David passed away peacefully last night at home, in the loving arms of his wife.”

The Texas-born singer co-founded Junkyard in Los Angeles in 1987. Despite featuring members of hardcore bands Minor Threat and Big Boys, their self-titled 1989 debut album offered a bluesier take on the Sunset Strip glam metal sound via songs such as Hollywood and Simple Man.

In 1990, the Black Crowes opened for Junkyard on a US tour. The band’s second album, Sixes, Sevens & Nines, was released in 1991, but while they record a third album, they were dropped by label Geffen before it came out (songs from the album would appear on 1997’s posthumous Joker and 1999’s XXX).

Junkyard reunited in 2000, though it would be another 17 years before they released a new studio album, High Water.

In March, Junkyard announced that Roach had been diagnosed with “a very aggressive form a cancer”, and set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for his medical bills.

Former Headbanger’s Ball host Riki Rachtman paid tribute to Roach on Instagram: “We lost a singer of a true rock & roll band. If you want to hear some good rock and roll, play some Junkyard right now.”

