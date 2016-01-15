Ghost Inside drummer confirms he lost his leg

The Ghost Inside’s drummer Andrew Tkaczyk has confirmed that he lost his right leg in last year’s fatal bus crash.

The band were involved in an accident in El Paso, Texas, on November 19 last year. Their driver Greg Hoke died, along with the driver of the other vehicle involved, Steven Cunningham. Guitarist Zach Johnson, frontman Jonathan Vigil and Tkaczyk were airlifted to hospital and were in a critical condition.

In an Instagram post, Tkaczyk reveals he lost a leg as a result of the crash and also details a string of other injuries. But he insists he’ll play the drums again.

Tkaczyk says: “So the rumours are true everyone. Unfortunately I did lose my leg in this accident. This is one injury among many others such as fractures in my ribs, spine, and hip along with some ligament tears in my rotator cuff and labrum.

“I have remained in positive and good spirits since I woke up from a 10-day coma in November to the sight of my missing leg. Not going to let it stop me.

“I don’t care what anyone says. It’s a long road ahead, but I will play drums again. Can’t wait to get back on the kit. Couldn’t have dealt with this without the love and support from my brothers in TGI and crew, friends, fans and family. Thank you all.”

Yesterday, Vigil gave an update on his condition, saying he’d suffered a fractured back and neck, two broken ankles, ligament damage to his knee, a broken tooth and a wound on his back.

The rock community rallied in support of The Ghost Inside in the wake of the accident, with You Me At Six frontman Josh Franceschi organising a benefit show in London Underworld last month with Your Demise and Deaf Havana.

The band’s label Epitaph Records also announced they’d donate all proceeds from The Ghost Inside record sales directly to the band. A GoFundMe campaign was set up on November 19 to help pay for Hoke’s funeral and the band’s medical expenses. The fund has so far raised more than $150,000.