The Ghost Inside add guitarist Chris Davis

The Ghost Inside have added guitarist Chris Davis as a permanent member of the band.

The former Texas In July man has been a touring member of The Ghost Inside in the past, and is now included full-time.

As members of The Ghost Inside continue their recovery from a horrific road crash, they say in an Instagram post: “Us playing shows again is the furthest thing from our minds at the moment while we focus on our recovery, but none of us could ever imagine playing again without Chris.

“He’s been such an awesome guy to have on the road, he’s been so rad to have around off stage, and he loves Batman – almost a scary amount.

“He’s the guy on the far right, so everyone chuck him a follow and welcome him officially to the TGI camp. We hope to see you guys soon, and thank you for all the overwhelming support.”

Drummer Andrew Tkaczyk, who lost a leg in the bus crash, recently gave an update on his progress, saying he is determined to play again.