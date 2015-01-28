The Gentle Storm open The Diary

The Gentle Storm have issued a behind-the-scenes clip from the making of their upcoming album The Diary.

The collaboration between Ayreon mastermind Arjen Lucassen and The Gathering singer Anneke van Giersbergen launch the record in Europe on March 23 via InsideOut.

They premiered the lyric video for the track Endless Sea exclusively through Prog and TeamRock earlier this month. Now they’ve released the first update video from the recording process.

Lucassen says: “The moment I first heard Anneke singing with The Gathering back in the 90s I have loved her voice and knew I just had to work with her.

“Back then she was super busy so it took some persuading to get her to guest on my Ayeron album Into The Electric Castle.

“As I was working on this album and the tracks were slowly taking shape, I realised there was only one singer I knew could do the job – Anneke.”

And Lucassen explains that before he could ask her if she wanted to take part in the project, van Giersbergen got in touch first to ask about a collaboration new material.

He continues: “Before I could even fire off an email to her, she actually emailed me and asked if I felt like writing a few tracks together with her – talk about an amazing coincidence. We got together and right from the start we were on the same wavelength and complemented and inspired each other.”

The Gentle Storm are completed by guitarists Merel Bechtold and Ferry Duijsens, keyboardist Joost van der Broek, bassist Johan van Stratum, drummer Ed Warby and backing vocalist Marcela Bovoi.

Next month, Lucassen guests with van Giersbergen on a run of acoustic shows and takes part in the band’s debut gig in the Netherlands on March 26 – although he won’t play with the band on their three UK dates in April.

Meanwhile, van Giersbergen has also been working with Liv Kristine and Kari Rueslatten in The Sirens. They recently released a live promo for the track Fearless.

Apr 23: London Garage

Apr 24: Leicester Musician

Apr 25: Manchester Roadhouse