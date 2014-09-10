Lucassen names van Giersbergen collab album

Arjen Lucassen has revealed his collaborative album with Anneke van Giersbergen will be called The Gentle Storm.

And they’re planning to tour in support of the record, which sees the former The Gathering vocalist working with a heavier sound for the first time in several years.

A statement on the Aryeon mastermind’s website says: “We are excited to announce The Gentle Storm is planned for release in early 2015. Arjen likes to say his touring days are over – but he’s helped Anneke form a stellar band for live dates.”

They’ve launched a Facebook page to keep fans updated.

Lucassen released The Theory Of Everything last October, featuring guest appearances by Keith Emerson, Rick Wakeman, Steve Hackett, John Wetton and others. Van Giersbergen’s fifth solo album Drive appeared last September. She’ll reunite with The Gathering for a 25th anniversary concert in November.