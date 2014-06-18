The Gathering to reunite with every member

Every member of the The Gathering, past and present, will take part in a concert to mark the band's 25th anniversary in November, the band have confirmed.

The show, which takes place at the Doornroosje venue in Nijmegen, Netherlands, will feature a total of 10 musicians: René Rutten, Frank Boeijen, Hans Rutten, Silje Wergeland, Anneke Van Giersbergen, Hugo Prinsen Geerligs, Marjolein Kooijman, Jelmer Wiersma, Bart Smits and Marike Groot.

Co-founder Hans Rutten says: “After 25 years of diving into the unknown, making music from the heart and trying to renew ourselves, we’re very happy to be able to celebrate with all band members.

“It’s a unique gathering and we feel blessed and privileged. We’ve made a lot of friends over the world throughout the years, and we hope to share this evening together.”

The band will release a best-of collection to tie in with the concert, and details will be released in due course. The Gathering’s most recent album is last year’s Disclosure, their tenth studio outing.