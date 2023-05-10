The Flower Kings announce European headline tour for October

Swedish prog rockers The Flower Kings have announced a lengthy European tour for 2023, which includes UK headline dates in Southampton and London. You can view all the dates below.
The band are currently working on a new, as-yet-untitled album, which will be out by the time of the October dates, and from which the band will air new material as well as digging out some old epics, following the recent reissues of their entire back catalogue.
"The Flower Kings are back to the world of touring, with a number of European dates later this year," announces guitarist and band leader Roine Stolt. "We will be celebrating the early years as well playing tracks from our new album. For this tour the line-up will be Roine Stolt, Hasse Fröberg, Michael Stolt, Mirko DeMaio and include keyboardists Daniel Lantz (Spring and Summer dates) and Lalle Larsson (Autumn dates)."
The band's entire back catalogue has been newly remastered and partially remixed and reissued recently, with some releases available on vinyl for the very first time. The most recent release was 2006's Paradox Hotel, and next up in the series will be 2007's The Sum Of No Evil. Both are available as limited CD Digipak and Gatefold 180g 2LP+CD sets.
The Flower Kings European tour 2023
May 13: NED Helmond De Cacaofabriek
May 20: GER Rüsselsheim/Main Das Rind
May 27: NOR Hurum Welåverock Festival
Jul 13: NOR Brönnöysund Rootsfestival
Sep 16: SWE Uppsala Regina Teater
Sep 17: SWE Uppsala Regina Teater
Oct 4: DEN Copenhagen Beta
Oct 5: GER Berlin Frannz Club
Oct 6: POL Poznan 2 Progi
Oct 7: POL Rzgow Gok
Oct 8: POL Piekary Ślaskie Ok Andaluzja
Oct 10: CZE Olomouc Bounty Rock Cafe
Oct 11: HUN Budapest A 38
Oct 12: SOL Bratislava Majestic Music Club
Oct 14: ITA Borgomanero Teatro Rosmini
Oct 15: GER Regensburg Evenhalle Airport
Oct 16: GER Augsburg Spectrum
Oct 17 : SWI Pratteln Z7
Oct 19: UK Southampton The 1865
Oct 20: UK LondonDingwalls
Oct 23: BEL Verviers Spirit Of 66
Oct 24: GER Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal
Oct 25: GER Cologne Yard Club
Oct 26: GER Übach-Palenberg Rockfabrik
Oct 27: NED Uden De Pul
Oct 28: NED Zoetermeer Boerderij
Oct 29: GER Hamburg Logo