The Flower Kings announce European headline tour for October

Swedish prog rockers The Flower Kings have announced a lengthy European tour for 2023, which includes UK headline dates in Southampton and London. You can view all the dates below.

The band are currently working on a new, as-yet-untitled album, which will be out by the time of the October dates, and from which the band will air new material as well as digging out some old epics, following the recent reissues of their entire back catalogue.

"The Flower Kings are back to the world of touring, with a number of European dates later this year," announces guitarist and band leader Roine Stolt. "We will be celebrating the early years as well playing tracks from our new album. For this tour the line-up will be Roine Stolt, Hasse Fröberg, Michael Stolt, Mirko DeMaio and include keyboardists Daniel Lantz (Spring and Summer dates) and Lalle Larsson (Autumn dates)."

The band's entire back catalogue has been newly remastered and partially remixed and reissued recently, with some releases available on vinyl for the very first time. The most recent release was 2006's Paradox Hotel, and next up in the series will be 2007's The Sum Of No Evil. Both are available as limited CD Digipak and Gatefold 180g 2LP+CD sets.

The Flower Kings European tour 2023

May 13: NED Helmond De Cacaofabriek

May 20: GER Rüsselsheim/Main Das Rind

May 27: NOR Hurum Welåverock Festival

Jul 13: NOR Brönnöysund Rootsfestival

Sep 16: SWE Uppsala Regina Teater

Sep 17: SWE Uppsala Regina Teater

Oct 4: DEN Copenhagen Beta

Oct 5: GER Berlin Frannz Club

Oct 6: POL Poznan 2 Progi

Oct 7: POL Rzgow Gok

Oct 8: POL Piekary Ślaskie Ok Andaluzja

Oct 10: CZE Olomouc Bounty Rock Cafe

Oct 11: HUN Budapest A 38

Oct 12: SOL Bratislava Majestic Music Club

Oct 14: ITA Borgomanero Teatro Rosmini

Oct 15: GER Regensburg Evenhalle Airport

Oct 16: GER Augsburg Spectrum

Oct 17 : SWI Pratteln Z7

Oct 19: UK Southampton The 1865

Oct 20: UK LondonDingwalls

Oct 23: BEL Verviers Spirit Of 66

Oct 24: GER Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal

Oct 25: GER Cologne Yard Club

Oct 26: GER Übach-Palenberg Rockfabrik

Oct 27: NED Uden De Pul

Oct 28: NED Zoetermeer Boerderij

Oct 29: GER Hamburg Logo