The Flaming Lips announce UK and Irish dates, to play Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots in full

The Flaming Lips have announced UK and Irish tour dates for April 2025, at which they'll play their classic 2002 album Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots in full.



The Oklahoma band's 10th album, Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots was a Top 10 hit in Ireland, and reached a peak position of number 13 in the UK.



Its first single, Do You Realize?? became the band's first UK Top 40 single, peaking at number 32, and was followed by two further hit singles, Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, Pt. 1, which reached number 18, and Fight Test, which reached number 28.



“The Lips are excited to announce they are bringing the Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots Anniversary Tour to England, Scotland and Ireland,” Wayne Coyne's band said, as they shared the tour dates on social media.

The Flaming Lips Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots tour 2025, UK/Ireland

Apr 25: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Apr 26: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Apr 28: Dublin 3Olympia Theatre, Ireland

May 01 Edinburgh Usher Hall, UK

May 02: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

May 04: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

May 05: Bristol Beacon, UK



Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 7, at 10am. Details here.

The band are currently touring Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots in the United States. Their next show is set to take place at the Buddy Holly Music Hall in Lubbock, Texas on June 21, and the tour continues through to July 26, when they close out the run with a show at the Waterfront Park, in Burlington Vermont.

