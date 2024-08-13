The Fierce And The Dead will release new live album Live At Ramsgate Music Hall '24 in October

UK prog rockers The Fierce And The Dead will also tour the UK in Septembe rand October

The Fierce And The Dead
UK prog quartet The Fierce And The Dead have announced that they will release a new live album, Live At Ramsgate Music Hall '24, on CD and digital platforms on October 4.

Recorded earlier this year on the band's tour in support of recent album News From The Invisible World, it features a first from the band, with bassist Kevin Feazey and touring keyboardist Tom Hunt on vocals. You can watch a liver video for Non Player below

?Breathing life into the studio recordings of NFTIW by playing them in some of the UK’s coolest independent music venues has been a brilliant experience all around round the country," says drummer Ste. The performance was captured brilliantly by the amazingly passionate and professional team, at The Ramsgate Music Hall."

"We're incredibly proud of this album," adds Matt Stevens, guitarist and founding member. "The addition of Tom and Kevin’s vocals has brought a fresh energy to our music. This live recording captures a gig we really enjoyed, at a wonderful venue, with a superb audience."

At the same time the band have also announced a short UK tour to celebrate Live At Ramsgate Music Hall '24, and you can see all the live dates below.

You can also see the new album artwork below.

Pre-order Live At Ramsgate Music Hall '24.

The Fierce And The Dead

The Fierce And The Dead Autumn UK tour dates

Sep 15: Balham The Bedford (A Sunday In September)
Oct 5: Northampton The Black Prince
Oct 12: Edinburgh Sneaky Pete's

Get tickets.

