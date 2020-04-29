The Fierce And The Dead to release trailer video for new live album

UK instrumental prog rockers The Fierce And The Dead have announced a new live album. Show Me Devon: Live At Kozfest will be released exclusively through their Bandcamp page this Friday May 1. The album features a full live set recorded at the band's Kozfest appearance in 2019.

“I’m really proud of this one, it’s the final part of our Live Trilogy," says guitarist Matt Stevens. "Kozfest was a very special gig for me because we'd cancelled the previous year as it was during my cancer treatment, I was literally having surgery the same day. I think the album really captures the joy of actually returning and playing to such a wonderful crowd. Any funds raised from the album will go towards covering costs of keeping the band going.“

“This is The Fierce & The Dead on full tilt boogie - loud, chaotic and having a good time," adds bassist Kevin Feazey. "After an eight-hour journey we were welcomed into the hallowed grounds of Kozfest and got on with the task at hand. Everybody was there to enjoy themselves and you can hear that energy in the recordings. A good crowd makes a great show and the audience at Kozfest made the gig one of our best. Might not be the cleanest performance but who cares, right?”

Bandcamp will forgo its share of sales for a 24-hour period this Friday, May 1. The offer will also repeat on June 5 and July 3, and will last from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. PST time on all three days (8am UK time).

Key workers can get a free download copy of the album if they e-mail the band.