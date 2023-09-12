The Fierce And The Dead announce 2024 tour dates

UK prog rockers The Fierce And The Dead have announced a short run of English live dates for April and May next year. The band play a sold-out album launch show at London's The Black Heart in October and have now added extra live dates.

The band will play:

Apr 26: Nottingham JT Soar

Apr 27: Manchester Gullivers

May 3: Bristol The Gryphon

May 4: Ramsgate Music Hall

The quartet have just released their latest album, News From The Invisible World, which was described by Prog as being full of "taut songs with glorious, air-punching choruses". It's the first album from the band to feature vocals, from bass player Kevin Feazey.

"Adding vocals didn't seem like a dramatic step, but something that these pieces would benefit from, it felt obvious to us, says Feazey. "The album really digs deep into where we come from musically and sets up the path ahead, we've always found ways to do things differently, and now those doors are wide open. It came together over lockdown, which meant that we had a chance to take stock, see the music from a different perspective, and allow ourselves time to experiment with different textures and sounds."

You can get a free downloadable The Fierce And The Dead sampler with the latest issue of Prog Magazine. The 17-track sampler features tracks from the band's entire career incjudng the new album, and serves as the perfect introduction to the band's music.

You can get the oatest issue of Prog Magazine here.

Get tickets.