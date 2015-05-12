The Dillinger Escape Plan post creepy video for 'Paranoia Shields'

The Dillinger Escape Plan have released a third and final song from their 2013 album, ‘One Of Us Is The Killer’.

The unsettling video for Paranoia Shields was directed by Mitch Massie, who is also responsible for their previous two promos: When I Lost My Bet and the album’s title track.

Check out the video below.

Catch the The Dillinger Escape Plan at the following UK festivals this summer:

August 14 Hevy Fest, Port Lympne August 21 ArcTanGent, Bristol

