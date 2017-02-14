Metallica to star in new series of Carpool Karaoke

Metallica have been confirmed as guests on the new season of Carpool Karaoke.

The thrash giants have just announced the North American leg of their WorldWired tour in support of latest album Hardwired… To Self Destruct. But despite a full schedule, the band found time for some light-hearted fun with comedian Billy Eichner. Watch the teaser trailer below.

A statement reads: “Based on the segment that has become a global, viral video sensation on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the new Carpool Karaoke series features 16 celebrity pairings riding along in a car together as they sing tunes from their personal playlists and surprise fans who don’t expect to see big stars belting out tunes one lane over.”

Other celebrities confirmed for the new series, which will air on Apple’s streaming service, include Will Smith, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Seth MacFarlane, Michael Strahan, John Cena and Shaquille O’Neal.

Last year, the Red Hot Chili Peppers appeared on Carpool Karaoke.

Tickets for the Metallica’s North American tour go on sale to fan club members today and on general release on February 17 (Friday) at 10am local time.

Mar 01: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 03: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 05: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 25: Sao Paulo Lollapalooza, Brazil

May 10: Baltimore M&T Bank Stadium, MD

May 12: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

May 14: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NY

May 17: Uniondale The New Coliseum, NY

May 19: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA

May 21: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

Jun 04: St Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Jun 07: Denver Sports Authority Field at Mile High, CO

Jun 11: Houston NRG Stadium, TX

Jun 14: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Jun 16: Dallas AT&T Stadium, TX

Jun 18: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Jul 05: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL

Jul 07: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL

Jul 09: Atlanta SunTrust park, GA

Jul 12: Detroit Comerica Park, MI

Jul 14: Quebec City Festival D’Ete de Quebec, QC

Jul 16: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Jul 19: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC

Jul 29: Los Angeles Rose Bowl, CA

Aug 04: Phoenix University of Phoenix Stadium, AZ

Aug 06: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Aug 09: Seattle CenturyLink Field , WA

Aug 14: Vancouver BC Place, BC

Aug 16: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB

Sep 02: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

