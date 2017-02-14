Linkin Park reveal lyrics to new track Heavy

Linkin Park have revealed the lyrics for a new track entitled Heavy.
The single is due to be released on February 16 (Thursday) and will feature guest vocals from Kiara Saulters aka Kiiara. They also posted an image on Twitter of what could be the cover of their as-yet-untiled seventh album. View the lyrics to Heavy below.
Kiiara has previously spoken about being influenced by Linkin Park, revealing that she could listen to whatever she wanted when growing up.
She told Yibada: “There’s no censor like, ‘Oh, you can’t listen to that’ so I was listening to Eminem, Yelawolf and Linkin Park.
“I would listen to Linkin Park when I was five or something? It was just, ‘Oh, this is cool!’”
Last week, Linkin Park issued an update from the studio showing the band discussing the lyrical meaning behind their new tracks.
Frontman Chester Bennington said: “There are songs that don’t specifically talk about situations – they talk about a frame of thinking.
“This is shit that’s gone on inside my head, or this is something I’m dealing with. To me it tells a story but it’s also revealing as well in a different way – and that feels honest to me.
“People ask me, ‘You guys are in the studio, right? What’s it like?’ I’m like, ‘Well, we’re just focused on writing really great songs that mean something to people.’”
“We’re trying to connect with people. We’re trying to make a record that has fucking stellar songs that people want to listen to all the time.”
Linkin Park have several shows scheduled for later this year across South America and Europe.
Linkin Park Heavy lyrics
I don’t like my mind right now
Stacking up problems that are so unnecessary
Wish that I could slow things down
I wanna let go but there’s comfort in the panic
And I drive myself crazy
Thinking everything’s about me
Yeah I drive myself crazy
Cause I can’t escape the gravity
I’m holding on
Why is everything so heavy
Holding on
So much more than I can carry
I keep dragging around what’s bringing me down
If I just let go, I’d be set free
Holding on
Why is everything so heavy
You say that I’m paranoid
But I’m pretty sure the world is out to get me
It’s not like I make the choice
To let my mind stay so fucking messy
I know I’m not the center of the universe
But you keep spinning round me just the same
I know I’m not the center of the universe
But you keep spinning round me just the same
I know I’m not the center of the universe
But you keep spinning round me just the same
I know I’m not the center of the universe
But you keep spinning round me just the same
And I drive myself crazy
Thinking everything’s about me
I’m holding on
Why is everything so heavy
Holding on
So much more than I can carry
I keep dragging around what’s bringing me down
If I just let go, I’d be set free
Holding on
Why is everything so heavy
Linkin Park 2017 tour dates
May 06: Buenos Aires Maximus Festival, Argentina
May 09: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile
May 11: Lima Estadio Nacional, Peru
May 13: Sao Paulo Maximum Festival, Brazil
Jun 09: Paris Download Festival, France
Jun 11: Prague Aerodrome Festival, Czech republic
Jun 14: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria
Jun 15: Cracow Impact Festival, Poland
Jun 17: Monza I-Days Milano, Italy
Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 22: Madrid Download Festival, Spain
Jun 23: Scheessel Hurricane Festival, Germany
Jun 27: Sopron Telekom Volt Festival, Hungary
Jun 28: Norrkoping Bravalla Festival, Sweden
Jul 01: Werchter Rock Werchter, Belgium