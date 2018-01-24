The Dean Ween Group announce new album Rock2

The Dean Ween Group have announced that they’ll release their new album titled Rock2 later this year.

It’s set to arrive on April 27 via Schnitzel Records and follows 2016’s The Deaner Album – and to mark the announcement, they’ve released a stream of the new track Don’t Let The Moon Catch You Crying.

Ween says: “This album is a snapshot of the fall of 2016 – there have been a lot of tunes recorded before then and even more since then, but this is my second official solo album.

“I’m pretty proud of this one – it represents the first time that I was able to take what we do onstage and put it on a record. It’s a strange time to be a musician, live music is really your main outlet for making a living. I never thought at this stage of my career that I would be putting in this much time on the road and in the studio, but I am, and I’m enjoying it more than I ever have.”

“The only difference now is that my wife tells people that I ‘work nights’ and even with all of that time I put in recording while she was at work or asleep, it’s nothing compared to the amount of time I spend now, and the music is way better for it.”

He adds: “Take a peek into a couple of months of that groove with this album, Rock2. Every little thing I’ve ever learned is somewhere on here, somewhere.

“Maybe you can find a little piece of it that means as much to you as it does to me. There are many more albums like this one sitting on magnetic recording tape at my studio, but this is a glimpse of a couple months of writing and demoing, and about two weeks of tracking with the band.”

Rock2 will be released on limited edition 180g coloured vinyl with gatefold sleeve, specially coloured Digipak CD and via digital platforms.

The cover art will be revealed in due course, but the Rock2 tracklist can be seen below.

The Dean Ween Group Rock2 tracklist