The Dead Daisies Bustle And Flow video is like "walking through the fear" says Glenn Hughes

Supergroup The Dead Daisies have launched an animated video for Bustle And Flow, the second single to be taken from their upcoming album fifth album Holy Ground. A limited edition 12" vinyl release will be released at the end of the month.

Bustle And Flow follows in the footsteps of Unspoken, released in April, and Righteous Days, released in August 2019 as news broke that former Deep Purple vocalist and bassist Glenn Hughes had joined the band, replacing John Corabi and Marco Mendoza. Righteous Days will also feature on the album, but has been re-recorded.

“Filled with energy and vigour, Bustle And Flow emerged as one of the last tracks to make the cut," says Glenn Hughes. "It builds and builds and has great movement. It’s about walking through the fear."

“I love the timing of the riff," says founder member and guitarist David Lowy. "It’s unusual and unexpected, kinda like a surprise. The chorus is a classic mix of Aussie rock (me), UK rock (Glenn) and US rock (Doug/Deen). It’s unmistakably borne out of the DNA of The Dead Daisies, pure badass rock."

The spooky animated video for Bustle And Flow was made by Creative Works London, who produced concert graphics for Guns N' Roses' Not In This Lifetime tour, and was built using Unreal Engine, the gaming software used to power Fortnite, Gears Of War and Batman: Arkham City.





Holy Ground was recorded at La Fabrique Studios in the South of France with producer Ben Grosse, and will arrive on January 22, 2021.

"When we started the new record with Glenn, we knew we had something very special," says drummer Deen Castronovo. "I'm so proud of this record, more than a lot of others I've played on in the past! Glenn along with Doug [Aldridge, guitar] and David created magic on this. We hope you'll enjoy it as much as we did recording it."

The Dead Daisies have a series of European dates scheduled for February and March next year, with support from Those Damn Crows. Full dates below.

The Dead Daisies 2021 European Tour

Feb 03: Essen Turock, Germany

Feb 04: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Feb 06: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

Feb 07: Hannover Capitol, Germany

Feb 09: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Feb 10: Nuremberg Hirsch, Germany

Feb 11: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic

Feb 13: Bratislava MMC, Slovakia

Feb 16: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary

Feb 18: Vienna Simm City, Austria

Feb 19: Milan Live Club, Italy

Feb 21: Lyon CCO, France

Feb 23: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Feb 24: Madrid BUT, Spain

Feb 25: Pamplona Totem, Spain

Feb 28: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Mar 01: Paris Trabendo, France

Mar 03: Zürich Dynamo, Switzerland

Mar 05: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium

Mar 06: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Mar 09: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark*

Mar 11: Stockholm Slakt Kyrkan, Sweden*

Mar 12: Örebro Frimis Salonger, Sweden*

Mar 14: Oslo Vulkan Arena, Norway*

*without Those Damn Crows