The Dead Daisies and The Quireboys announce UK tour

The Dead Daisies have announced a UK for later in the year. It'll be the band's first UK Tour since 2018, and their first singer former Trapeze/Deep Purple/Black Sabbath/Kings of Chaos/Black Country Communion singer Glenn Hughes joined the band the following year.

The run of shows is scheduled to kick off on October 30 at the O2 Institute in Birmingham, and will climax at the Tramshed in Cardiff on November 11. Support at all shows (except Cardiff) will be Geordie rock'n'rollers The Quireboys, who released a re-recorded 30th anniversary edition of their debut album A Bit Of What You Fancy last month. Full dates below.

In a statement, the Dead Daisies say, "The Daisies have been itching to come back to the UK and celebrate with their fans who count among the most die-hard in the world - cemented by relentless touring and massive support from UK Rock Radio.

"On this tour, the band will kick off a new signing initiative where fans can enter a virtual queue, being mindful of keeping everyone safe. Thirty lucky fans will get the opportunity at each show, so you will need to get in quickly to join the digital queue – more details to come."

The band have also released a radio edit of My Fate, taken from their well-received Holy Ground album, which was released in January. It's available on streaming platforms now.

The Dead Daisies also tour the US in September and October with support from The Black Moods and comedian Don Jamieson. More details on the band's website.

Dead Daisies and Quireboys 2021 UK Tour

Oct 30: Birmingham O2 Institute

Oct 31: Liverpool O2 Academy

Nov 03: Bristol O2 Academy

Nov 04: Oxford O2 Academy

Nov 06: Norwich The Waterfront

Nov 07: Nottingham Rock City

Nov 10: London Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Nov 11: Cardiff Tramshed*

* without Quireboys

Tickets go on general sale on Friday at 10am.