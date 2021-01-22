Glenn Hughes dominates the Dead Daisies' hook-laden Holy Ground

Although The Dead Daisies released The Lockdown Sessions, a digital acoustic EP, last July, this fifth studio album is the full debut of another new line-up.

It’s a real tectonic shift, given that Glenn Hughes replaces both singer John Corabi and bassist Marco Mendoza. Only band leader/second guitarist David Lowy remains from the line-up on their 2013 debut.

Happily, Doug Aldrich plays stun-gun lead guitar for the third album in succession, and drummer Deen Castronovo completes the quartet, playing on his second studio album with the band, even sharing lead vocals on what could be the definitive cover of Humble Pie’s 30 Days In The Hole.

Hughes’s songwriting is much in evidence. Stylistically this record sounds more like his magnificent 2016 album Resonate than like any previous Daisies album.

So over 11 tracks/ 48 minutes it’s uniformly slick, powerful and hook-laden. There’s just the question of whether to file it under ‘D’ or ‘H’.