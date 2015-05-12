The Darkness to tour UK

The Darkness have confirmed a UK tour for the end of the year – their first full road trip with drummer Rufus Taylor.

The son of Queen sticksman Roger was named as replacement for Emily Dolan Davies at the weekend.

After a run of summer festivals, the Blast Of Our Kind dates will support fourth album Last Of Our Kind, to be released on June 1.

The band say: “This is The Darkness’ first UK tour since 2013. Those in attendance will be awestruck by the all-new material, and downright delighted by the early works.”

Tickets go on sale via Live Nation at 9am on May 15 (Friday).

The Darkness summer dates

Jun 03: London Dingwalls (album launch)

Jul 04: Groove Festival, Wicklow

Jul 05: Daytripper Festival, Waterford

Jul 12: Brownstock Festival, Chelmsford

Aug 09: Boardmasters Festival, Newquay

Aug 30: Victorious Festival, Portsmouth

Blast Of Our Kind tour

Nov 30: Norwich Open

Dec 01: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Dec 01: Nottingham Rock City

Dec 04: Newcastle O2 Academy

Dec 05: Glasgow O2 Academy

Dec 09: Leeds O2 Academy

Dec 10: Manchester Academy

Dec 11: Birmingham O2 Academy

Dec 13: Bristol O2 Academy

Dec 14: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Dec 15: Bexhill De La Warr Pavillion

Dec 17: Bournemouth O2 Academy

Dec 19: Oxford O2 Academy

Dec 20: London Roundhouse