The Darkness to tour UK

The Darkness have confirmed a UK tour for the end of the year – their first full road trip with drummer Rufus Taylor.
The son of Queen sticksman Roger was named as replacement for Emily Dolan Davies at the weekend.
After a run of summer festivals, the Blast Of Our Kind dates will support fourth album Last Of Our Kind, to be released on June 1.
The band say: “This is The Darkness’ first UK tour since 2013. Those in attendance will be awestruck by the all-new material, and downright delighted by the early works.”
Tickets go on sale via Live Nation at 9am on May 15 (Friday).
The Darkness summer dates
Jun 03: London Dingwalls (album launch)
Jul 04: Groove Festival, Wicklow
Jul 05: Daytripper Festival, Waterford
Jul 12: Brownstock Festival, Chelmsford
Aug 09: Boardmasters Festival, Newquay
Aug 30: Victorious Festival, Portsmouth
Blast Of Our Kind tour
Nov 30: Norwich Open
Dec 01: Cambridge Corn Exchange
Dec 01: Nottingham Rock City
Dec 04: Newcastle O2 Academy
Dec 05: Glasgow O2 Academy
Dec 09: Leeds O2 Academy
Dec 10: Manchester Academy
Dec 11: Birmingham O2 Academy
Dec 13: Bristol O2 Academy
Dec 14: Southampton O2 Guildhall
Dec 15: Bexhill De La Warr Pavillion
Dec 17: Bournemouth O2 Academy
Dec 19: Oxford O2 Academy
Dec 20: London Roundhouse