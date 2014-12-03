The Contortionist premiere video for Primordial Sound

The Contortionist have premiered the video for their track Primordial Sound with TeamRock.

It’s taken from the US prog metal outfit’s third album Language, which was released in September. It’s their first with frontman Michael Lessard, who replaced Jonathan Carpenter last year, and with new bassist Jordan Eberhardt and keyboardist Eric Guenther.

Guitarist Robby Baca recently told Loudwire: “Mike was our first choice as a fill in. We had three months of shows already booked and he saved our asses. That three months of touring was fun – we could all tell there was no better replacement for Jon. Mike wanted the spot and he had more than earned it.”

He added: “We’re already itching to get writing now we have a few more guys to have in the mix.”

The Contortionist are featured in the current edition of Prog, on sale now. They’ve just completed a run of UK dates supporting Protest The Hero and The Safety Fire, and plan to return for the 2015 festival season.

Language tracklist