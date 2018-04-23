The Contortionist announce UK and European tour dates

The Contortionist have announced a run of 16 live dates across the UK and Europe for later this year.

The American outfit will kick off the run at The Booking Hall in Dover on June 23 and wrap up the tour with a performance at Viveiro-Lugo’s Resurrection Fest.

The tour has been scheduled in support of their latest album Clairvoyant, which was released in September last year.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2014’s Language, keyboardist Eric Guenther told Loudwire: “Clairvoyant is the product of not only months of writing and recording dozens of song ideas over the last year, but also a definitive creative artefact outlining the artistic confluence of the six members of The Contortionist for our past and future endeavours.

“Collectively, we’re feeling proud, apprehensive, but ultimately excited to finally have this record speak for us as a meticulously sculpted voyage into our musical psyche.”

Find a full list of the band’s 2018 tour dates below.

The Contortionist UK and European tour dates

Jun 23: Dover The Booking Hall, UK

Jun 24: Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 26: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Jun 27: Paris Backstage, France

Jun 28: Cologne Headcrash, Germany

Jun 29: Munich Backstage Club, Germany

Jun 30: Milan Dissonance Festival, Italy

Jul 01: Budapest A38, Hungary

Jul 04: Berlin Musik And Frieden, Germany

Jul 06: Newark Tech-Metal Fest, UK

Jul 07: Glasgow Cathouse, UK

Jul 08: Manchester Deaf Institute, UK

Jul 09: Birmingham Asylum, UK

Jul 10: Brighton Green Door Store, UK

Jul 11: London Underworld, UK

Jul 13: Viveiro-Lugo Resurrection Fest, Spain